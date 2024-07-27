It is important we work together for the sake of our rural communities, writes Gareth Davies, MP for Grantham and Bourne.

The state opening of Parliament is one of those special national occasions, rooted in history and completely unique throughout the world. Last week, it was an honour to be able to represent our new constituency of Grantham and Bourne at this event for the first time.

Each state opening, after the traditional cellar-checking and door slamming, the speaker, the father and mother of the house - the longest serving male and female MPs - and members of the Cabinet and Shadow Cabinet follow Black Rod through to the House of Lords to hear His Majesty deliver his speech.

Gareth Davies

I was fortunate enough to squeeze my way in to listen, ready to scrutinise the plans within the new Labour Government’s first King’s Speech for almost 15 years.

There are elements of these plans that I was glad to see. I support the decision to bring forward Martyn’s law, which seeks to improve protective security and preparedness at public premises following the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing and is named after one of the victims, Martyn Hett.

However, on defence, tackling illegal immigration, and taxation, this King’s speech had very little to say. Moreover, I know that lots of people in our area are especially rightly concerned about the lack of proposals aimed at supporting rural communities and smaller towns like ours to continue to succeed.

Our corner of Lincolnshire has some challenges when it comes to connectivity, but is also blessed with great natural beauty. So it is vital that the Government recognises the importance of continuing transport and broadband infrastructure improvements, while also respecting the unique character of our countryside.

I am therefore concerned that this new Labour Government will backtrack on the plans the last Government put in place to invest £262 million of former HS2 funding in Lincolnshire’s roads and local transport services. I remain in close communication with Lincolnshire County Council who have been clear on the importance of this funding.

We should also be concerned that the Government will not commit to the provisions I secured with Lincolnshire colleagues in relation to energy infrastructure projects in rural areas. The last Government provided us with written assurances that geographical clustering in Lincolnshire would be avoided; our best agricultural land would be protected; and rooftop solar would be prioritised where possible.

Labour now plans to change the rules so that Whitehall can impose its preferences over those of local residents. Yet local voices must be heard and respected in these processes, and I will always do my part to facilitate proper consultation which provides balance. To that end, I was glad to be joined by many local residents in Great Hale, to view and respond to Anglian Water’s plans for the Lincolnshire Reservoir, for which the second round of consultation closes on 9th August.

Rest assured that, no matter who is in government, I will always stand up for rural communities and smaller towns such as ours, and I hope that locally we can all continue to work together with this aim.