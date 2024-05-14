County nurseries have been voted as some of the best in the region.

The Albion House Day Nursery in Grantham, and the Old School Nursery in Honington are amongst the top 20 nurseries in the East Midlands from daynurseries.co.uk.

It is the sixth year in a row Albion House Day Nursery has been included in the top 20 list.

Left to right: Anna Davies, Mel Hart, Mia Downey, Lily Potter and Emily Trim with children at The Old School nursery in Honington, near Grantham.

Mel Hart, who owns both nurseries, said: “I am really proud of the award.

“The early years sector at the moment is a really hard sector to be in, so to get an award is just really great.

“What I particularly like about the Day Nursery awards is that it's all from reviews from parents, so it really shows they know us.

“They know what we do, they see us every day, that means much more.”

Staff at Albion House Day Nursery in Grantham.

Albion House Day Nursery manager Lizzy Soper is also celebrating the award.

She said: “Our team works incredibly hard to provide the best start for our little ones and offer support to our families.

“We have adopted a Hygge ethos, which focuses on warmth, cosiness and kindness, and allows us to put the wellbeing of our staff, families and children at the forefront of everything we do.

“We have a staff positivity board, offer yoga for the staff and practice yoga and mindfulness with the children.

“We appreciate the importance of work/life balance and believe in a relaxed approach, encouraging children to explore open ended and natural resources, with huge emphasis on outdoor play.

“Our children grow to be resilient and independent learners, ready for the next chapter in their lives, when they move onto school.

“We are all very proud of what we do, and that this is recognised by our wonderful families who have written such lovely and kind reviews, to contribute to winning this award.”

Other nurseries within Lincolnshire were also amongst the top 20. These included:

• Butterwick Pre-school in Boston

• Little Learners Nursery in Skegness

• Paper Moon Day Nursery in Lincoln

• Swineshead Pre-school Centre in Boston

The top 20 nurseries are based on reviews from parents and carers on the Day Nurseries website.

Nurseries are rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.