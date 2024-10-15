A van was stopped by police with illegal tobacco in it, believed to be worth £250,000.

Lincolnshire Police officers stopped a van containing the illegal tobacco on the A1 near Grantham yesterday (Monday, October 14).

Officers seized the vehicle and it was also prohibited for multiple defects.

The boxes found in the van.

Officers say no arrests have been made and the matter has been passed onto HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

A HMRC spokesperson said: “We can confirm our officers were made aware of a seizure in Grantham yesterday (October 14, 2024) by Lincolnshire Police.”