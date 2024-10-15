Van believed to contain £250,000 worth of illegal tobacco stopped on A1 near Grantham
A van was stopped by police with illegal tobacco in it, believed to be worth £250,000.
Lincolnshire Police officers stopped a van containing the illegal tobacco on the A1 near Grantham yesterday (Monday, October 14).
Officers seized the vehicle and it was also prohibited for multiple defects.
Officers say no arrests have been made and the matter has been passed onto HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).
A HMRC spokesperson said: “We can confirm our officers were made aware of a seizure in Grantham yesterday (October 14, 2024) by Lincolnshire Police.”