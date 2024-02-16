A self store business is holding an official grand opening event this weekend.

Star Self Store, in Spittlegate Level, Grantham, will be holding the event tomorrow (Saturday, February 17) from 10am until 2pm.

After launching in November 2023, the business will be holding the event to show “we are here,” said operation and sales manager Eleanor Harris.

Eleanor Harris and Alice Davidson of Star Self Store, in Grantham.

At the event, there will be amusement rides, business stalls, food and raffle prizes on offer.

Eleanor works with her friend Alice Davidson, who Eleanor recommended to Star Self Store after she took on her role.

They have both been working hard in preparation for tomorrow’s event.

The pair, both from Bourne, first worked together at Wilko in Stamford and they became good friends.

“Straight away, there was an instant connection [with Alice], we work well together,” said Eleanor.

She added: “The fact that Star Self Store took us on together is amazing.”

The 24/7 accessible self-storage facility offers units ranging from 10 sq ft to 300 for both domestic and commercial clients.

Customers can also purchase packaging materials in the Star Self Store reception, everything from a padlock for the units to boxes and bubble wrap for appliances.

To find out more about Star Self Store, visit https://grantham.starselfstore.co.uk/ or call 01476 850371.

