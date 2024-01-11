A one-man play will tell a Shakespearean story with a twist – with the tale of the ‘fool who fell out’ with the Bard.

Shakespeare’s Fool, directed by Ben Humphrey and performed by Robin Leetham, will be staged at Irnham Hall on Saturday, January 21, at 7pm.

The solo show tells the story of Will ‘Cavaliero’ Kempe, a gentlemen player, juggling jester, headmaster of the Morris Dancers, but was someone who fell out with William Shakespeare.

Shakespeare's Fool will be performed at Irnham Hall.

Kempe died alone and poverty stricken, not very far from the original Globe Theatre, of which he was an original shareholder and faded into obscurity.

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here.

A world away from his former life having supposedly originated some of literature’s best-known characters, including Bottom, Dogberry, and Falstaff.

The show has been an instant hit with audiences of all ages, and has also had two successful runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, as well as being part of two international Shakespeare festivals.

To purchase tickets, go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/irnham-community-entertainment/t-xmzjvok.

Tickets cost from £10 to £13 for individuals and £36 for a group ticket.

Got an event coming up? Get in touch via news@lincsonline.co.uk