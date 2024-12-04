A popular mannequin graveyard had five minutes of fame on Channel Four earlier this week.

Mannakin Hall, based in Fulbeck, is known for its thousands of mannequins, be it painted, over-dressed, creepy, big or small, they are there and no one can escape it.

The venue appeared on Channel Four’s Four in a Bed, a programme where B&B owners open their doors and take turns to stay with each other as they compete to be crowned the best hosts.

Roz Edwards at Mannakin Hall

On Monday (December 2), Hollie and Ryan Blankley, who own Watergate Yard R&H B&B, had their venue decorated with some mannequins and they decided to take their guests to what Channel Four presenter described as: “a one-of-a-kind local attraction”.

The hall is home to over 15,000 shop mannequins and operates from what was RAF Fulbeck as a mannequin hire business, film location and events.

The group took a tour around the hall where the owner Roz Edwards explained about the mannequins and what happens behind the walls of Mannakin Hall.

They had a chance to paint the mannequins and style them how they wanted, an activity that happens in the Hall but is only for women.

Roz Edwards at Mannakin Hall

Ladies In Vans — is a 24-hour experience from 12noon to 12noon, where ladies bring their camper vans and can choose a mannequin to paint and get to experience the Mannakin Hall for a whole night.

Roz Edwards, the owner said: “I absolutely love any kind of press at all.

“We are stuck in the middle of nowhere so it is great when people from all over the country and around get to hear about us and get curious.

“It was very exciting to have Channel Four and the guests here.”

Before leaving the Hall after the painting experience, Ryan Blankey, owner of the B&B in Sleaford said: “I think it’s been fantastic, just a little bit of arm-less fun.”