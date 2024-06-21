A hospice is appealing for people to open their gardens this summer.

St Barnabas Hospice, which has bases in Grantham and Lincoln, is launching a new open garden scheme, encouraging people to open their gardens for the organisation.

A St Barnabas spokesperson said: “After seeing the success of other hospice open garden schemes, we are launching our own initiative this summer to celebrate the large number of wonderful and creative green spaces across the county.

Some St Barnabas Hospice volunteers.

“We would love a variety of garden sizes and styles to showcase the beautiful green spaces of Lincolnshire.

“You might also want to sell refreshments or have a plant sale to really boost your fundraising.”

The hospice is appealing for people to open their gardens for charity.

There are two upcoming open gardens in and near Grantham supporting the hospice. These are on July 18, from 11am until 4pm at 74 The Limes, Barrowby Road, and on August 10 from 2pm until 6pm at The Old Stables in Allington.

Anyone who would like more information on the Open Garden scheme go to https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/opengardens/.

People can also email fundraising@stbarnabashospice.co.uk.