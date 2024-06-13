The opening of a new farm shop has been hailed as a “magical event”.

Belvoir Farm’s new farm shop officially opened last weekend at the Engine Yard, where the Duchess of Rutland Emma Manners and former England cricketer Chris Broad marked the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The opening also marked the Engine Yard’s aim to expand the retail offering at the castle.

Guests look inside the new farm shop at Belvoir Castle.

The Duchess of Rutland said: “It was fantastic to see such a positive reaction to the opening weekend of our Belvoir Castle Farm Shop, a new place to source everything you need to look after your body from the inside out.

“Thank you to everyone who attended the opening and helped make it such a magical event. “The new farm shop is a true celebration of the best of British produce that our estate has to offer.

A look at some of the delicious goods.

“We hope visitors enjoyed shopping for all the amazing treats on offer while also taking the opportunity to enjoy the vineyard and farm tours, as well as the exciting wellness activities throughout the weekend.

“A big thank you also to our wonderful team at Belvoir Castle. Without them, the weekend simply would not have been possible.

A two-day event was held to mark the opening.

Duchess of Rutland Emma Manners.

“The launch of the new farm shop marks an important step in the new era of Belvoir Castle, and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors and local suppliers over the coming months.”

The new farm shop has opened in the Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle.

The Engine Yard in Belvoir Castle.

Over the opening weekend, an artisan fayre was also held as well as wellness walks, cooking demonstrations and fire alarm.