Amid the flooding chaos, there were moments of joy for the local wildlife.

A little otter was spotted by Charlotte enjoying the floodwaters in Queen Elizabeth Park, Grantham, last night (Monday, January 6).

Charlotte described it as an “amazing” sight to capture.

“We were so shocked to see it; it’s not something you see every day,” she said.

Flooding continues to cause disruption in Lincolnshire today (Tuesday, January 7) including closures of parts of the A1, some local schools, and disruption to train services.

There are 36 flood warnings and 29 flood alerts in place for the area.

The otter was spotted playing in flood water in Grantham. Flooding photo: Ashley Roberts. Otter photo: iStock

Have you been affected, or do you know of any other routes closed? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk or share in the comments below.