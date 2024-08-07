A community hub is edging closer to launching its new radio station.

Hive FM, a new community radio station based at the BHive Community Centre in Finkin Street, Grantham, is getting ready to launch its first broadcast in October.

The launch of the radio station has been helped by £53,443 of funding from South Kesteven District Council’s prosperity fund, which will pay for two new studios and the equipment.

The Hive FM logo.

“We want it to be the heart of the community,” said Susan Swinburn, chief executive of the South Lincolnshire Blind Society where the BHive is based.

The station will be set out in a similar way to Gravity FM, another community radio station which stopped broadcasting in 2022.

Susan Swinburn

Susan added: “This has been on the cards for a long time. We wanted to do it at the BHive.

“It’s the mental health hub and it’s the community hub, so it made perfect sense putting a radio station in it. It’s also the centre of town.”

It will be broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days a week across the whole year and run by 48 volunteers.

Work has been taking place to build the new studios.

Work has been taking place to build the new studios.

Susan added: “We plan to talk to people that are doing good in the community, talking to them about their loves and their passions.

“We want to work with the NHS and talk about health, work with charities and other local businesses.

“We also want to talk about education and plan to work with the local college.

Work has been taking place to build the new studios.

Work has been taking place to build the new studios.

“There will also be opportunities for local artists to play their music, including our younger people.

“We want to capture people’s stories, show off what is great about Grantham and give something to the community that we can be proud of.”

Work has been taking place to build the new studios.

Work has been taking place to build the new studios.

Before the October launch, a test transmission will be done in August. A launch party will then be held on the first official day of transmission.

Susan said she is “really excited” for its launch.

She added: “I have always had an interest in the local radio station and I can understand its value.

“It’s for the community and that is the most important thing.

“I’m really excited for it.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer with Hive FM can email Susan at susans@blind-society.org.uk or via the Facebook page.

Send your news to: news@lincsonline.co.uk.