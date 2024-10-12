I can’t see why our county cannot lead change into the new world, writes Councillor Graham Jeal, leader of the opposition to South Kesteven District Council.

This week, I attended the CogX Future of Artificial Intelligence Business Leadership Summit at the Royal Albert Hall.

It was a splendid event, brimming with a rich tapestry of discussions on the future — policy deliberations, technological demonstrations, and lively debates on what lies ahead for businesses, government, and daily life.

A futuristic look at Councillor Graham Jeal. Photo: @pons.ai

The opportunities presented by machine learning, large language models, automation, and the evolving landscape of work and government are boundless. It's imperative that businesses, schools, and local authorities in South Kesteven and across Lincolnshire embrace these technological changes; to do otherwise is to risk being left behind.

There is absolutely no reason why our region, with its enterprising businesses, distinct competitive advantages, and outstanding educational institutions, should not lead the charge in this brave new world.

In today's digital age, knowledge workers need not be tethered to the traditional notion of 'commuting' to the most pioneering workplaces. South Kesteven must strive to be a fantastic place to live, work, and raise a family, thereby attracting talent and opportunities to our doorstep.

Coun Graham Jeal

However, it seems we are still grappling with some rather outdated issues. At our last full council meeting, we discussed the new Labour Government’s heartless decision to strip over 10 million pensioners, including those battling terminal illnesses, of the Winter Fuel Allowance.

While everyone acknowledges the need for reform, to withdraw this vital support from over 29,000 pensioners in our area —potentially plunging many into fuel poverty — is simply unacceptable. Artificial Intelligence didn't dream this one up, it was good old fashioned natural ignorance.

Our motion, which garnered strong cross-party support, urged the Chancellor to reconsider this policy. We argued that cutting off this allowance for those who are terminally ill is not only unwise but also deeply unkind.

The only councillors who opposed this motion were Councillor Steve Cunnington (Ind, Grantham Earlesfield), Councillor Phil Gadd (Ind, Belmont), Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind, Grantham St Wulfram's), Councillor Anna Kelly (Ind, Bourne West), and, naturally, the two Labour councillors. Remember these names as the mercury falls, winter sets in and your bills soar.

It is worth noting that machines and computers will not be making political decisions any time soon.

A senior executive from OpenAI, the firm behind ChatGPT, shared with me a vision where we might retire earlier and let machine learning assume a greater share of decision-making from humans.

Their motto — 'Ensuring AI benefits all humanity' — should resonate with us as local representatives. Our focus must always be on enhancing our community. I concluded that when AI robots look back, some decisions might strain even the most powerful computers’ processing capabilities!