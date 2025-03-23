Our county has a road network of some 5,500 miles, one of the largest of any county in England, writes MP for Grantham and Bourne Gareth Davies.

Because of this, maintaining this network and ensuring safety on our roads is not an easy task for those responsible, such as National Highways, our local authorities, and Lincolnshire Police.

Nevertheless, we depend on our roads. Whether going to school or work, to access key public services or our high streets, or just to travel for leisure, rural areas like ours depend on our cars and the accompanying infrastructure.

Gareth Davies

With so many miles of road to maintain road works are inevitable, just like those being undertaken in Bourne. Where work is undertaken on the road or nearby infrastructure, we all want it to be completed as quickly as reasonably possible, and I appreciate how much thought goes into making this happen.

The A1 in particular plays a vital role for so many as the backbone of our transport connectivity, with National Highways the body responsible for the road.

We heard in recent weeks that National Highways will be running a consultation into all of the crossovers along our stretch of the road.

In recent years, many residents would have received a survey and letter from me specifically asking for their views on the A1, delivered to over 25,000 people. The responses I received have been invaluable in helping to provide the evidence I need to continue to work with the Lincolnshire County Council Leader and other Lincolnshire and nearby MPs to push for National Highways to take action to improve both safety and reliability on our stretch of the road.

I know from reading through these responses and my regular conversations with residents that there are a range of views on aspects of the A1.

For example, on crossovers, while many have concerns over their safety, for our farmers and those living in villages around the A1, they significantly reduce the time it takes to get to and from their properties.

I understand that National Highways are already proposing to close 16 gaps between Little Ponton and South Witham. I expect further proposals to be released in due course following the consultation.

Aided by all those residents who have contacted me on the A1 and who have taken the time to complete my surveys, I have always pressed National Highways to include local consultations as part of their ongoing investigations into the road. I am pleased we have secured this.

I was recently updated on the Grantham Southern Relief Road, which unfortunately will be delayed by one year following a bridge design error.

While I know how frustrating delays on projects such as this can be, I am very grateful to our Conservative Lincolnshire County Council team, under the excellent leadership of Councillor Martin Hill OBE, who are determined that those responsible will be held to account for any associated additional cost of the project. This means that any additional money spent will be recovered for the taxpayer.

My work on improving our local infrastructure continues, aided by the support and views shared with me by local people.