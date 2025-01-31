A school has been rewarded for its international work.

The Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF), which oversees Ambergate College and Sandon School, has been awarded the British Council’s International School Award.

The award, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, recognises the achievements of schools that bring global education into the local classroom.

Chloe Golland (left), international co-ordinator at GANF and GANF assistant headteacher Oliver Maltby (right)

Chloe Golland, international co-ordinator at GANF, said: “It is fantastic news that GANF have received the award for our continued international work, supporting pupils to see a world beyond their own.

“Our international work is a crucial part of our curriculum and day-to-day practice.

“This is integrated into our British values work and promotion of our school values.

“It is an honour to see the pupils engaging and learning during international days.

“It is a privilege to be a part of providing our pupils opportunities to try new foods, experience different cultures and develop their understanding of cultural celebrations.

“Our continued partnership with KBZO school in Germany remains at the heart of our international work.

“Our pen pal projects, sharing of letters and exchange trips support pupils to develop confidence and an understanding of the world around them.

“International days are very successful at GANF. It is clear that pupils and staff value these experiences which contribute to their understanding of the wider world.”

GANF’s international work include: termly international days, learning about different celebrations in RE such as Diwali and a continued partnership with the KBZO school.

Pupils also experience international activities through Newsround and looking at UNICEF rights.

Staff have also received training on the International School Award and have a good understanding of how international practice is integrated into the curriculum.

Daley Barber-Allen, headteacher of GANF, said: “We are delighted that the international work we do as a school has been recognised in this way.

“Many of our pupils live quite isolated lives outside of school and many do not get the opportunity to travel abroad or may have difficulty doing so.

“We are therefore always trying to find creative ways of bringing the wider world into our school so that our pupils can still experience the enjoyment of learning about different countries, cultures and languages.

“Achieveing the International School Award is an important milestone in our mission for all GANF pupils to recognise their own place within the wider global community.”

More than 6,000 International School Awards have been present to schools across the UK since the British Council introduced the scheme in 1999.

It encourages schools to develop: an international ethos, a whole school approach to international work, collaborative curriculum-based work, year-round international activity and involvement of the wider community.

Scott McDonald, chief executive of the British Council, said: “The school has earned this prestigious award through its inspirational international work and links with schools abroad.

“The award is a chance for schools to be recognised for their important work bringing the world into their classrooms.

“The desire to build on their international work shines through and it is with utmost pride that we celebrate their achievements.

“By embedding an international dimension in children’s education, these schools are preparing their students for successful lives in the UK or further afield, empowering them to be global citizens, and are creating vital opportunities in an increasingly global economy.”

Chloe and GANF assistant headteacher Oliver Maltby attended an award ceremony in London on January 20 to receive the award.