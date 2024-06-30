Networking is not what it used to be, writes Michelle Wright from Grantham Business Club.

If you think that it’s a load of stuffy people stood around awkwardly making small talk then you are in for a pleasant surprise when you come to Grantham Business Club, because it definitely isn’t that.

In fact, the overriding feedback from new people to come along recently is how welcoming and friendly it is. I genuinely look forward to the third Friday of every month, even though it’s an early start, and I’m not a morning person! The informal format with table networking as well as a monthly speaker spot allows you to really get to know the others in the room.

Grantham Business Club

And if you are new to the club, you are well looked after by someone in the committee who will make sure that you are happy and comfortable, and I haven’t even mentioned the Watkins sausage/bacon baps halfway through…so if you were thinking that networking wasn’t for you, you might want to rethink.

However, it’s not about sales, it’s about making connections so when you need a certain thing you know where to look, or you can point someone else in the right direction and in turn, people will do the same for you.

We also recognise that early mornings are not convenient for everybody, so we have set up the Retailers meeting on the second Thursday of every month, straight from work. This group encompasses not only the retailers in the town but also any business that has an interest in the future of Grantham. It has recently undertaken a bit of a shakeup and it is now free and continues the informality of its counterpart coupled with a keenness to support local venues, therefore taking place in a different pub every month!

The next meetings are on Thursday, July 11, at 5.30pm at Kaufhaus for the Retailers, and Friday, July 19, 7.30am at the Jubilee Life Centre for Grantham Business Club. Please go to www.granthambusinessclub to book tickets.