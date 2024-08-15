An academy has marked a triumphant end to the academic year with the release of impressive A-level and vocational exam results.

Headteachers at Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn says the achievements of the Year 13 pupils reflect their dedication and the high calibre of education at the school.

This year’s results not only highlight academic excellence but also demonstrate the diverse paths the pupils are embarking upon.

Evie Pearson. Photo: SWRA

The school is guided by an ethos of Aspire, which bosses say continues to attract families seeking a school that offers both academic excellence and superb pastoral care in a supportive environment.

Staff believe the success of this year's sixth form pupils underscores the school’s reputation as one of Lincolnshire’s most sought-after educational institutions.

Among the standout performers, Edward Anderson from Carlton Le Moorland achieved A* grades in mathematics and further mathematics, an A in chemistry, and a distinction* in computing. Edward will be continuing his studies in mathematics at university.

George Grevatt. Photo: SWRA

His peer, Matthew Richardson, also from Carlton Le Moorland, excelled with A grades in chemistry, physics, and mathematics and a B in further mathematics. Matthew is set to study physics with theoretical astrophysics at the University of Nottingham.

In Newark, Evie Pearson achieved an A* in graphics, an A in English literature, and a B in French. Evie will pursue film making at Leeds Arts University.

Henry Wilkinson, also from Newark, will study mechanical engineering at the University of Leeds after securing A grades in mathematics and physics, alongside a B in geography.

Madeline Summerton. Photo: SWRA

Madeline Summerton from Navenby achieved A grades in geography and media, and a B in English language. Madeline plans to study geography at the University of Sheffield.

In the vocational realm, pupils excelled in their BTEC courses, with Samuel Clipsham achieving distinction*, distinction*, and distinction in the extended diploma in sport. Samuel will continue his role as a junior chef at Cox Catering.

George Grevatt, with distinction, distinction, and distinction in the same diploma, will study sport and physical education at the University of Lincoln.

Edward Anderson. Photo: SWRA

Erin Baggaley achieved a distinction in business and will pursue an apprenticeship at Bakkavor in business and product development.

The varied interests of the students are evident in their future plans. Aimee Billett will study marketing at the University of Hull; Freddie Streeter has accepted an apprenticeship with Inspire+; Nehiemie Johnson is joining the Royal Navy as a weapons engineer; and Lily Clifton is set to study health and social care at the University of Lincoln.

Mark Guest, headteacher, praised the pupils’ achievements, stating: "These tremendous outcomes are a fitting tribute to the hard work of our wonderful Year 13 cohort of students and the outstanding teaching they have received during their sixth form courses."

Henry Wilkinson. Photo: SWRA

He added, “We encourage all of our students to aspire to great things, and these results echo our key message that there are no borders, just horizons as a Sir William Robertson Academy student.”

Charlotte Wilson, head of sixth form, echoed this sentiment: “I am absolutely delighted for our Year 13 students who have worked incredibly hard over their two years of sixth form.

Samuel Clipsham. Photo: SWRA

Matthew Richardson. Photo: SWRA

Nehiemie Johnson. Photo: SWRA

“These results are a testament to their determination to succeed, and I am thrilled that their efforts have paid off with such great outcomes!”