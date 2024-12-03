Street residents have come together once again to support two local charities.

Residents in Wroxall Drive and surrounding streets in Grantham have rallied together to donate a significant number of donations to Grantham Foodbank and the Grantham Passage.

Over 160 households collected wheelbarrows and garden carts full of essential items including toiletries, cereals, rice and pasta for the foodbank and Passage.

The residents have donated items to Grantham Foodbank. Photo: David Martin

A spokesperson for the residents said: “This year marks the fourth consecutive year that the neighbours have generously supported these local causes.

“This year’s efforts surpassed previous years, with a remarkable 155kg of food and £10 donated to the foodbank, a significant increase from the 188kg donated in 2023.

Residents in Wroxall Drive and surrounding streets have been supporting the Grantham Foodbank and Grantham Passage for four years. Photo: David Martin

“The Passage also received a substantial number of donations, filling multiple bags of essential items.

“Since 2021, the Grantham Foodbank has received a total of 427kg of food and £982 in donations, while the Passage from 2022 has benefited from over 100 bags of essential items.

Residents have come together to support two Grantham causes. Photo: David Martin

“By working together, this community has made a significant impact on the lives of those in need. Their dedication to supporting local charities is truly inspiring.”