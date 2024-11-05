Visitors will get the chance to view and buy paintings completed by a local painter.

Paintings created by Roger Heaton, of Grantham, will be on show on Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, November 17, at The Barn Gallery, in Lenton near Grantham, from 10.30am until 4pm.

The art, which includes oil paintings, watercolours, pastels, graphite, ink and charcoal, all feature in Roger’s book ‘Grantham Landscapes and Legends’.

A painting of Grantham created by Roger Heaton.

Roger's painting of the Guildhall in Grantham.

Roger, who died in 2021, worked alongside Grantham historian Malcolm Knapp, to create the book, which was published in 2009.

It features more than 30 watercolours of Grantham sites including the Isaac Newton statue, Market Place, Westgate and St Vincent’s.

A watercolour painting by Roger Heaton.

A watercolour painting by Roger Heaton.

Liz Heaton, Roger’s widow, is selling many of the originals and limited edition prints of some of the illustrations from the book.

The pictures will be framed or mounted, and cost between £10 and over £500.