Residents came together at the weekend to celebrate the 100th anniversary of a park.

A three-day event was held from Friday (July 12) until Sunday (July 14) to celebrate 100 years of Wyndham Park in Grantham.

The event, organised by the Wyndham Park Forum and Lincolnshire Fire Aid, marked when the park opened to remember Captain Reginald Wyndham, killed in action at Ypres in Belgium in 2014.

Councillor Richard Dixon Warren, South Kesteven District Council Armed Forces champion said: “It was an absolute privilege to attend the service and to witness how important this park is to the Wyndham family and their ancestor’s Regiment, The Life Guards.”

Members of the Wyndham family joined senior representatives of The Life Guards, Captain Wyndham’s regiment, including its Colonel Lieutenant General Sir Edward Smyth-Osbourne KCVO CBE and Gold Stick.

Lincolnshire’s Lord Lieutenant Toby Dennis also attended, along with Royal British Legion representatives and elected councillors from South Kesteven District Council and Grantham Town Council.

Combined Cadet Force representatives from the Kings School also marched through the park.

The opening ceremony of the event replicated parts of the original 1924 service and was officiated by Padre Ivan Linton from Prince William of Gloucester barracks (PWOG).

It included an address by Lord Egremont, head of the Wyndham family, tracing Reggie Wyndham’s life and local links, voluntary service in the First World War and determination to lead his men at Ypres.

There was also a reading from Lt Col Duncan Lowe, head of Establishment at PWOG.

Lt Col Ray Ogg BEM, King’s School cadet Contingent Commander, was later presented by Toby Dennis with the 6th Bar to his Cadet Force Medal issued in 1985.

The event also saw the return of the Wyndham Park steamroller, which hasn’t been in the park since 1999.

