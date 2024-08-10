Parsons Coal Housewarming Centre was situated at 28 Westgate and then 12 Market Place, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

They sold a wide range of solid fuels to heat the homes of Grantham. They advertised each summer that people could purchase a ton of coal much more cheaply than they could in the winter.

In the summer of 1968 they advertised their prices in the Grantham Journal:Coal down 25/- per ton, Coalite down 25/- per ton, Rexco down 25/- per ton, Sunbrite down 5/- per ton, Anthracite down 25/- per ton, Phurnacite down 10/- per ton, Gloco down 10/- per ton, Cleanglow down 10/- per ton, plus a discount of 10/- per ton for payment in one month.

Parsons in Market Place, Grantham.

Their advertisement in 1945 said ‘Parsons’ Coal Makes Fires Grate’.

Where Parsons used to be located in Market Place

They also advertised smokeless fuel with the logo ‘Send Smokeless Signal to Parsons Coal’.