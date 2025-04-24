A spectacular stage show celebrating 80 years since the end of the Second World War is coming to a town theatre.

Neil Sands and his cast will bring Land of Hope and Glory to Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre on Wednesday, April 30, at 2pm, promising an uplifting afternoon filled with patriotic pride, timeless tunes and a tribute to veterans.

Specially produced to mark VE Day 80, the nostalgic production includes over two hours of entertainment, with sing-along classics, British show tunes and a selection of songs from Last Night of the Proms.

Neil Sands brings his patriotic production to Grantham Guildhall on April 30.

Audiences can expect more than 50 dazzling costume changes, a bunting-filled VE Day-style party and a flag-waving finale in honour of the armed forces.

Described as the troupe’s “biggest and most spectacular patriotic production ever,” the show offers a heartfelt celebration of British spirit and musical heritage across the decades.

Tickets are priced at £14, or £13 for concessions, and are available through the Guildhall Arts Centre.