A former police community support officer has been dismissed from policing.

Zameer Hussain, a former police community support officer (PCSO) who was based in Grantham, is listed as barred from the College of Policing, after he “resigned while under investigation”.

Lincolnshire Police conducted an investigation into Mr Hussain after he was accused of breaching the standards of professional behaviour in relation to an accusation that he sexually assaulted a member of the public, sent offensive messages about colleagues and acted in a “predatory and sexualised manner” towards members of the public.

The former Grantham PCSO has been barred from the force.

The police force said it does “not comment on police staff matters”, as a PCSO is a member of police staff and not a police officer.

However, the College of Policing reported that if Mr Hussain had remained serving while under investigation, he would have been dismissed by the force.

This comes after Mr Hussain appeared in Nottingham Crown Court last year, when he was found not guilty of sexual assault after claims he slapped a woman on the bottom.