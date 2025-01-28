Police officers paid a visit to a nursery.

PCSO’s from Grantham visited children and staff at Sweet Angels Childcare, based in Kingston Avenue, on Monday (January 27).

The officers showed the children their uniform and also a police car.

The children were intrigued with some of the police's equipment.

A spokesperson for the nursery said: “Police visits can help the children learn about the police, feel safe and understand how to ask for help.

“The visits can also help the children to build trust with the police and develop a sense of safety.”