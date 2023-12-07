A peace demonstration in Grantham called for an end to the conflict in Gaza.

The demonstration took place in St Peter’s Hill on Saturday afternoon (December 2).

Saziya Mirza, organised the event, having previously held a protest in Wyndham Park on October 29, which called for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Protesters gathered in St Peter's Hill.

Banners with the words ‘Free Palestine’ were held at the protest, with calls for a ‘ceasefire now’.

Saziya said that a few people who were passing by the demonstration, stopped to join in.

She added that some “cars were [beeping their horn] with their thumb up”.