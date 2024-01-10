It has been confirmed a person has died after being hit by a train.

Trains through Grantham were disrupted yesterday (Tuesday, January 9) after East Midlands Ambulance received an emergency call at 3.47pm to Newark Northgate station.

The British Transport Police were called to the station following reports of the incident, which caused railway services to be disrupted.

Newark Northgate Train Station

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.