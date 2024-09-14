Fire crews rescued a member of the public from a vehicle following a collision.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident that took place on the A17 at Fulbeck yesterday (September 13).

The road traffic collision took place at 5.59pm.

Two fire crews attended the incident

“Sleaford Fire Station and Lincoln South Fire Station attended the A17 at Fulbeck to a two vehicle RTC,” a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement said.

“Crews used small tools to release one person and made both vehicles safe.”