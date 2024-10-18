A community has celebrated the bond between pets and their owners with a special blessing service.

St Wulfram's Church on Church Street in Grantham welcomed about 45 pets and their owners for a pet blessing service on Sunday (October 13).

The event, held in conjunction with the autumn harvest celebrations, emphasised the connection between humans and animals, with Father Clay Roundtree highlighting the significance of caring for all living creatures.

Pets of all shapes and sizes gathered for a meaningful blessing.

Father Clay expressed: “Asking God for a blessing upon animals is a sign of our greater connection to all living creatures and how we should care for them.”

The service, inspired by St Francis of Assisi, included familiar hymns and prayers reflecting on the importance of life and the responsibility humans have toward the environment.

Father Clay said the saint was a “particular favourite of mine,” adding: “He's often pictured with wild animals, and there are a number of fantastic stories about him preaching to birds or taming a wolf.

The joy of pets and the love they share with their families.

“He wasn't a religious Dr Doolittle, but someone who saw the beauty of God reflected throughout creation and wanted to celebrate his part within it.”

The gathering fostered a sense of community, where attendees recognised pets as integral family members that alleviate loneliness and isolation.

“Pets give us a glimpse of sacredness in everyday living,” Father Clay remarked, underscoring the unique bond shared between owners and their furry companions.

Percy with his owner Jane Warren at the church waiting to be blessed. Photo: Sally Hunt

Celebrating the special bond between pets and their owners.

A joyful gathering of pets and their families.

Together in spirit: pets and their devoted owners.

This annual service not only celebrates these relationships but also encourages participants to appreciate and steward the natural world better.