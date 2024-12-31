Plans have been approved to change agricultural land into a solar panel site.

Proposals to change land used for a paddock in Low Park Lodge, Aveland Way, Aslackby, into a site for 40 solar panels has been approved by South Kesteven District Council.

The solar panels will be used to power the property of applicant Nigel Johnson, as well as export some energy back to the National Grid.

A layout of the plans.

The panels will be designed to generate 15,233 kWh a year. Over 25 years these are predicted to produce 357,931 kWh a year, of which 322,138 kWh will be on site and 35,793 back to the grid.

The current site is used as a paddock for four grazing sheep. It was chosen as it is “flat and grassed” and has “no vegetation beyond pasture”, as stated in the plans.

The plans also state the site is not overlooked by other properties on Low Farm.