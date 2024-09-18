Plans have been submitted to build five new detached homes.

Applicants Hereward Homes proposes to build the homes on land off Bourne Road, Colsterworth.

The plans include two bungalows that will be three to four bedrooms, one four bed house and two five bed houses.

Designs for the bungalows, expected to be three to four bedrooms. Photo: SKDC

One tree and some hedgerow is also proposed to be removed.

Each home will also have a minimum of four parking spaces and a vehicle charging point.

Designs for the five-bedded home. Photo: SKDC

The site is surrounded by existing homes, however the land is vacant.

Designs for the four-bedded home. Photo: SKDC

The application states it is a “well planned” development, and applicants having “taken inspiration from local character” for the homes design.