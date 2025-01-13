A new project aims to position a historic house as the cornerstone of a town’s cultural offerings.

Grantham House, a Grade I listed property behind St Wulfram’s Church, has roots dating back to the 14th century and is set to become a vibrant community hub.

Sunday (January 12) marked the 130th anniversary of the National Trust and, as part of that, the trust has announced a new strategy for the next 10 years.

The house sits behind St Wulfram's Church offering scenic views from the gardens. Photo: National Trust

The trust, in partnership with St Wulfram’s Church, has submitted plans to convert the historic site into a mixed-use space, offering community services, cultural activities, and free access to its four-acre gardens.

According to documents submitted to South Kesteven District Council, the transformation will include a café, second-hand bookshop, and community rooms on the ground and first floors of Grantham House.

The first floor will also host office spaces for St Wulfram’s Church staff, while Grantham Arts Group will lease the nearby 44 Castlegate building as an arts studio, offering workshops in pottery, painting, and textiles.

Grantham House will undergo a transformation as part of the trust's plans. Photo: National Trust

These initiatives aim to promote health, creativity, and well-being.

The gardens will open year-round as free green space, occasionally hosting events to generate income.

The National Trust plans to maintain the gardens with the help of volunteers and a dedicated gardener.

There are big plans for Grantham House. Photo: National Trust

“The vision for Grantham House is for the site to play an integral role in the community connectivity of Grantham, nearby rural communities, and South Kesteven,” said the National Trust.

“It will provide a safe and welcoming space for the community with gardens that will promote health, well-being, and interaction with nature within the setting of the listed heritage assets.

“The Grantham House site will become a key component of the Grantham cultural quarter, accessible daily within the proposed seasonal hours for all to enjoy.”

The historic building sits behind St Wulfram's Church, on Castlegate. Photo: Google Streetview

Accessibility improvements are also part of the plans.

An accessible toilet will be added on the ground floor, and efforts are underway to make the space as inclusive as possible. While the first-floor community rooms currently lack full accessibility, alternative arrangements for events will be available.

The National Trust said all renovations will respect the building’s historic character.

Measures to preserve the property’s heritage include using reversible modifications and sustainable practices, such as repairing the existing gas boiler to reduce energy use.

Grantham House was gifted to the National Trust in 1944 but has been let to various tenants over the years, most recently St Wulfram’s, who will continue to use some of the rooms when the House opens to the public this spring.

The trust said the gardens, community space and café would be open to the public from April.

Charlotte Beaver, visitor operations and experience manager, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors to Grantham House from April.

“We’re delighted to be opening the café and gardens, which will provide even more people with the opportunity to experience nature, history, and beauty.

“We’ll be working with St Wilfrum’s to help enhance the house and gardens and provide a vital community space for local groups and businesses to use and enjoy.”

Grantham St Wulfram’s ward councillor Matt Bailey (Con) has also praised the plans, saying: “Its great to see investment in the development of our rich cultural buildings in Grantham to benefit the community.”