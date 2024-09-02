Planning permission could be given for eight new homes.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee will discuss plans on Thursday (September 5) to turn former homes in Stonebridge Road, Grantham, into eight semi-detached houses.

The homes are in four pairs, proposed to be three-storey buildings with single storey extensions at the back of each of them.

Stonebridge Road in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Vehicle parking is proposed alongside each home, as well as a private garden at the back of each building.

A proposed design for the homes. Photo: SKDC

The site is to the south of Stonebridge Road, which was previously used for houses from 28 to 36 Stonebridge Road.

It also has shared access with the building next to it, Stonebridge House, which is part of Grantham College.