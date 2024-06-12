Repairs could be made to a Grade II listed council building if plans are approved.

Plans have been submitted to carry out maintenance and repair works to the clock lantern, pitched roofs and other parts of The Guildhall - which is owned by South Kesteven District Council - in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.

SKDC’s planning committee could approve the plans in a meeting tomorrow (Thursday, June 13).

Grantham Civic Society wants youngsters to take pictures of interesting Grantham buildings for its photo competition.

The proposed repairs include:

• Timber repairs to the clock lantern to locations of decay, with timer section to match the existing look

• General decoration works to the clock lantern to match the existing paintwork

• Strip and set aside existing decoration works, remove sarking and battens to various pitches next to the clock lantern, including over the ballroom

• Strip roof pitches, providing new permeable underlay, battens and replace any defective slates with new Welsh slate

• Carry out timber repairs to the bell turret timber mouldings

• Carry out decorations to the with a paint colour scheme to match the existing

• Replace existing lead flashings where required. Weight, thickness, size and shape to match existing arrangements.

• Decoration of clock faces, numerals, hands and cylindrical dormer scrolls and paint scheme to match the existing.

• Specialist stone repairs and full cleaning of parapets.

The repairs would not affect the layout of the building.