Plans have been submitted to put solar panels on the roof of a council office.

South Kesteven District Council proposes to install a solar photovoltaic system on the roof of its offices in The Picture House, St Catherine’s Road, Grantham.

The system is proposed to generate around 53 kilowatts per year, which will be split across two floors of the building.

The South Kesteven District Offices in St Catherine's Road, Grantham.

The proposed plans for the solar panels. Photo: SKDC

These include the SKDC customer services on the ground floor and council offices on the first floor.