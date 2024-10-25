Maroon tulips are being offered to people across the district to grow.

As part of South Kesteven District Council’s ‘Soldiers from the Sky’ project, the tulips are being offered to grow as part of an airborne tulip memorial trail.

The maroon tulips will match the colour of the berets worn by the British 1st Airborne division, who trained with allied paratroopers from America and Poland and flew from the airfields at Barkston Heath and Saltby.

Heroes Commemorative Orchard planting with Warrant Officer Class 1 (WO1) Ian Chick and Wyndham Park volunteer Elizabeth Bowskill.

Councillor Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem), SKDC cabinet member for peoples and communities, said: “It’s a wonderful tribute and we are grateful to National Lottery players who have enabled us to carpet South Kesteven with these beautiful flowers.

“We look forward to creating this living memorial to remember and commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of so many.”

The first bulbs have been planted in the Heroes Commemorative Orchard in Grantham, with more planned to go into Wyndham Park, Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne, Harlaxton Manor and village churchyards.

A number of free bulbs remain available for visitor sites, schools, parks, parish councils, public spaces and members of the public, possibly with family links to airborne forces.

Councillor Dixon Warren (Con), SKDC Armed Forces champion, said: “Airborne forces gathered here in 1944 to train and eventually depart for Arnhem from local airfields. These tulips will add their own colour to a story forever linked to South Kesteven.”

Darren Kaye from Cheshire, whose grandfather fought at Arnhem, started the memorial trail in the Netherlands at sites around Arnhem.

Airborne Tulip Memorials have taken root in the UK at The Royal Chelsea Hospital, Merville Barracks in Colchester and The National Arboretum.

To request bulbs, email armedforces@southkesteven.gov.uk with the amount requested and proposed planting sites.