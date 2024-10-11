St Peter’s Hill Players have triumphed with their latest production.

The Grantham amateur dramatic society is performing George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion, which would later be turned into the musical My Fair Lady.

With so much to live up to, the Grantham group hit the stage on its first night with an assured performance it can be proud of.

The cast of Pygmalion, from left: Briony Sparrow, Kirk Bowkett, and Paul Keenan.

The cast has taken the popular production by the scruff of the neck and made a fine job of bringing it to the stage at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

It took some brave and confident performances to pull this off and that of Briony Sparrow as Eliza Doolittle was a great success. Yes, there were some first night nerves and a few stuttered lines, but there are some experienced actors among this cast and any hitches were soon overcome.

Briony put on a bravura performance from the start, having to deal with a problematic hat which kept threatening to fall off her head. She tackled the wardrobe malfunction with skill while delivering her lines with confidence, both as the Cockney flower girl and the well-spoken lady she blossoms into.

She was well supported by Kirk Bowett as Professor Henry Higgins and Paul Keenan as Colonel Pickering who all delivered an entertaining night.

Andy Masters, as Eliza’s father Alfred Doolittle, made a big impression with a very funny and assured performance. He was clearly having fun, or maybe a Cockney knees-up, with his character.

The play continues at the Guildhall in Grantham tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm and tomorrow at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from the box office (Tel: 01476 406158) or at www.guildhallartscentre.com