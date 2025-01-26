January can feel a long month, a month when we all settle back into routine, writes Grantham and Bourne MP Gareth Davies (Con).

However, I know some families and local businesses are still recovering from the effects of the recent flooding.

Grantham and Bourne MP Gareth Davies (Con)

I understand their frustration, and I want to assure them that I remain in regular contact with our local authorities and those such as the Environment Agency to help liaise support and push for solutions to reduce future flood risk from those responsible.

As our community began the clear-up, I wrote to the minister responsible in the Government to ask what compensation would be made available to those residents and businesses affected. I was very disappointed to hear in response that the Government has decided to not provide support similar to that provided by the previous Government following storms Henk and Babet last year, but I will continue to push for them to do so.

Another area I have been challenging the Government over is support for our hospitality sector. Whether one of the fantastic Nepalese curry houses of Grantham, a quiet café on Bourne’s high street, or a traditional village pub, hospitality businesses breathe life into our community.

You may be aware that the chancellor, Rachel Reeves MP, decided to raise the minimum wage in her budget. This is something that received cross-party support but we must remember that this is a cost that is paid by businesses, not the Government.

On top of this additional cost, the chancellor simultaneously decided to raise National Insurance paid by employers on many of the workers they employ. This decision stifles business, especially at a time where they are already struggling, and independent forecasters have said that at least three-quarters of this tax rise will eventually be passed on in higher prices and lower wages.

As well as increasing the cost of the more than 2,300 hospitality jobs in our area alone, the Government is reducing the specific relief on business rates. From April, this decision alone means that the average local pub will see their business rates bill increase by more than £5,500 a year and by almost £8,000 for the average restaurant.

Almost no sector is affected more heavily by these decisions than hospitality. The village pub you visit for your Sunday roast, the restaurant you visit to celebrate special occasions, or the café you pop by while on our high streets - almost all will see their costs rise.

Businesses from right across our country are set to face the same challenges from April, so this week, I was pleased to meet industry representatives at a UK Hospitality event held in Parliament. Many sadly expressed the same concerns for the future that I hear from the local business I visit each week.

I will continue to make the case for backing our hospitality sector in Parliament and will always aim to champion local businesses. But our local hospitality retailers need all of our support more than ever, so whenever you can, please join me in continuing to eat, drink, and shop locally.