People can join in a marathon challenge in the countryside - or something a little shorter.

The annual Ponton Plod is a community run or walk with a choice of routes towards The Vale of Belvoir, starting and finishing at Great Ponton Village Centre, the longest of which is 26 miles, but also with 17-mile, 12-mile or 10km options.

The aim is for people to complete the challenge within 10 hours and enjoy the event’s legendary homemade crumble and custard at the end.

Stamford Striders who took part in last year's Ponton Plod. From left, Liz Harding, Celina Silver, Helen Schofield, Nicholas Smith, Andy Potter and Katie Barrett

Stuart and Kath Ashley began the Ponton Plod in 2007 and since then more people have taken part, with 273 in 2019. Since 2017 the event has been organised by Notfast Running Club.

Checkpoints serving refreshments, including some with hot drinks, are at about six to nine-mile intervals, and homemade goodies at the finish are included in the entry fee.

Entries are open until Thursday, September 5, at thepontonplod.co.uk

Crumble and custard awaits those finishing the Plod

The event is £10 for the 10km route, up to £22 for the 26.4-mile route.

Start times are 8.30am for the longest distance, with the 17-miler at 9am, the 12-miler at 9.30am, and the 10km at 10am. Plenty of parking is available.