Police are investigating three incidents which happened within an hour-and-a-half - including a boy being threatened with a knife.

Two aggravated burglaries - including one in which the robbers carried weapons - along with the theft of the youngster’s phone and bag happened in the Grantham area on Thursday, December 19.

Officers say they are keeping an open mind on the incidents and are considering if they may be linked.

Police are appealing for information Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A force statement said: “These are all really concerning incidents for us, and will have been incredibly frightening for all the victims involved. Officers have been dedicated to investigating these reports and we now need your help.”

Police on patrol were flagged down just before 4.20pm after receiving reports that a boy in mid-teens had been threatened with a knife by a man, and had his bag and phone stolen in Eton Street, Grantham.

The man was described as white, bald, between mid-20s and 30-years-old, around 6ft tall, and was wearing a black tracksuit. He was with two other people, and all left in the direction of McDonalds. This was incident 327 of 19 December.

In the second incident, three men are reported to have smashed a glass pane in the door and put a hand through open the door of a home in Christchurch Road.

They were challenged by the resident and left. This happened just after 5.35pm. This was incident 358 of 19 December.

Three men with weapons were reported to have broken into a property in Melbourne Road just before 5.40pm.

They ransacked the house and stole food during this burglary. The residents were home at the time.

A police statement said: “These incidents all took place at a busy time of day and we believe there will have been people on the streets or in vehicles who will have seen or heard something that might be able to help our investigation. Please get in touch if we have not already spoken with you.

“No matter how small you think the information you have is, it could prove significant in our investigations. We are also asking you to check CCTV and dashcam footage for that area between 4.15pm and 5.45pm.

“We understand that people might be fearful of making a report. You can give information completely anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers – we will never know it was you who provided the information.”

If you can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch:

Email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk quoting the relevant incident number;

Call 101 and ask to speak with the duty DS for North and South Kesteven, quoting the relevant incident number;

Or contract Crimestoppers anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/