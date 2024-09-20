Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Waddington man charged after stolen caravan quickly recovered on the A1 near Colsterworth

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:26, 20 September 2024

A 41-year-old man has been charged following the theft of a caravan earlier this week.

Lincolnshire Police arrested Ovdijus Sleiteiris after a report of the Waddington theft at 1.30am on Wednesday.

With a tracker in the caravan, police located it near the A1 in Colsterworth just 25 minutes later.

Police news
Police news

Officers stopped the vehicle towing the caravan on the A1 slip road.

Sleiteiris now faces charges for theft, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, and driving without insurance.

He has been released on bail, pending further proceedings.

Crime Grantham Traffic and Travel Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE