A 41-year-old man has been charged following the theft of a caravan earlier this week.

Lincolnshire Police arrested Ovdijus Sleiteiris after a report of the Waddington theft at 1.30am on Wednesday.

With a tracker in the caravan, police located it near the A1 in Colsterworth just 25 minutes later.

Police news

Officers stopped the vehicle towing the caravan on the A1 slip road.

Sleiteiris now faces charges for theft, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, and driving without insurance.

He has been released on bail, pending further proceedings.