A former cadet, now assistant chief constable, has shared his inspiring journey from volunteer to officer as part of Volunteers' Week.

Chris Davison, who served as a Grantham volunteer cadet in Lincolnshire Police between 1991 and 1994 before joining the force in 1997, highlighted the vital role volunteers play in keeping communities safe.

His career trajectory demonstrates volunteering's opportunities.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Davison.

With joint honours in English literature and philosophy and an MSc in leadership and management, he has served in various roles within the force, including head of crime and assistant chief constable for local policing and partnerships.

"Volunteers' Week is about celebrating the great work our volunteers already do," he said.

"They give thousands of hours per year to the organisation, making Lincolnshire safer thanks to their efforts."

Lincolnshire Police will spotlight various volunteers, including cadets, cadet leaders, police support volunteers, and special constables throughout the week.

For more information click here.

"We have lots of roles available to people who want to volunteer to help their communities and keep them safe," Chris said.

"Whether that's special constables, police staff volunteers, or even helping train our new recruits."

He encouraged those interested in volunteering to contact Lincolnshire Police.

Beyond work, Chris enjoys following Wolverhampton Wanderers football club, heavy metal, and ludology - the study of games.

He lives in south Lincolnshire with his wife and two sons.