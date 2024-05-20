Police detected more than 100 offences following a week-long patrol along the A1.

Operation Tramline, run by Lincolnshire Police, took place from Monday, May 13, until Friday, May 17, along the A1 near Grantham.

Officers detected 141 offences using the road safety initiative, which aims to educate motorists, improve compliance and to reduce the number of incidents caused by unsafe driver behaviour.

Lincolnshire Police carried out a week-long patrol along the A1 near Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Of the offences, this included stopping a man in his 40s for carrying an abnormal load and was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving. He has since been released under investigation.

The other offences included:

• 51 not wearing seatbelts

• 23 using mobile phones

• 20 construction and use (to do with vehicle condition)

• Eight drivers hours issues

• Seven no insurance

• Five driving without due care

• Four insecure loads

• Three not in proper control

• Two excess speed

• One drink and drug driver

Two stolen vehicles were also recovered, 10 abnormal loads offences were dealt with, and 109 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were issued during the week of action.

Inspector Jason Baxter from Central Operations said: “Making our roads safer for all road users is the aim of our roads policing officers and Operation Tramline is just one of the many road safety awareness schemes that we run throughout the year to achieve this.

“It’s about raising awareness and educating motorists that their actions can have devastating consequences if they don’t change their driving behaviours for the better.

“We’re grateful to National Highways for their continued support.”

National Highways loaned an unmarked HGV to officers for the week as it provided an ideal vantage point for them to keep an eye on driver behaviour.

National Highways assistant regional safety co-ordinator Marie Biddulph, said: “We know that not wearing seatbelts and distracted driving, such as using a mobile phone, are key factors in a high number of incidents resulting in people being hurt or even killed on roads.

“Research shows that you are four times more likely to be in a collision if you use your phone while driving and twice as likely to die in a crash if you don’t wear a seatbelt.

“Working with our police partners we want to make people think again about their driving behaviour and the risks they could pose.

“Meanwhile that minority of people who continue to put themselves and others in danger should be aware that they could well be spotted thanks to our unmarked HGV cabs.”

What do you think? Let us know your views in the comments below…