Police officers have warned residents to be vigilant after several break-ins.

Over the last month, Lincolnshire Police has received multiple reports of homes being targeted by burglars in Grantham, Potterhanworth, Leasingham, and the Doddington Park area of Lincoln.

The latest burglary took place in Barrowby Gate on Tuesday (October 8) between 1.30pm and 4pm, High Road in Manthorpe on October 2 between 1.30pm and 5pm and Vale Road, Grantham on October 1 between 7.45am and 5.45pm.

Lincolnshire Police has issued a warning to residents.

Officers believe any items stolen may be sold on Facebook Marketplace, offered in person, or sold in pawn shops or second-hand businesses.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “While there are often good deals for second-hand items, jewellery which seems very cheap, and a deal which seems ‘good to be true’, means it is probably worth considering whether it might be stolen – and we’d really like to hear from you so you could share those adverts with us and allow our detectives to dig into the accounts behind the sales, or let us know who may have approached you directly.”

Officers are following a number of enquiries, including links between the incidents, door-to-door enquiries and viewing any footage that is available.

They will also be visiting local stores to make them aware of the crimes.

Anyone with information should contact detectives for north and South Kesteven by emailing NSKCID@lincs.police.uk, quoting ‘NSK Burglary Series’ in the subject line.