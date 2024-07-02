A man wanted on recall to prison has been found.

Lincolnshire Police launched an appeal to find 20-year-old Blake Searle on June 12 after he failed to comply with his release conditions.

At the time, officers believed he was in or around the Grantham area.

Blake Searle was handed a prison sentence.

The force confirmed they had located Searle this afternoon (Tuesday).

A statement from the force said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”