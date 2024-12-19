Police are appealing for help to trace a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with a theft.

Charlie Carter, of no fixed address, is believed to be in the Grantham area — although is known to move between the town and Lincoln.

The theft in question happened on Monday (December 16) but no further details of the incident have been confirmed.

Wanted: Charlie Carter

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “He is currently believed to be in the Grantham area and officers are actively searching for him, but we are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

“We believe that there will be someone with information about his whereabouts and we would remind people that it is an offence to assist a suspected offender with the intention of preventing their arrest.”

Anyone who knows of Charlie’s whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 24000753413

You can also share information via email at force.control@lincs.police.uk, quoting the same crime reference number.

If you are fearful of making a report, you can also share information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.