A police officer has been nominated for a national award.

PC Kirsty Szeluk, who serves in Grantham, has been nominated for the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) Response Officer of the Year award.

Kirsty, who joined Lincolnshire Police in 2021, said: “I'm feeling very humbled to receive this nomination.

PC Kirsty Szeluk. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

“I love coming to work every day knowing I'm making a positive difference to people’s lives.

“I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank my colleagues for all the support over the past few years.”

Kirsty is regarded by her colleagues as being knowledgeable, a team player and has also been seen on “countless occasions, not just performing her duties, but providing that extra human element needed at a scene”.

PC Kirsty Szeluk talks to a member of the public while she is out on patrols in Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

She is also commended for her “unwavering commitment to public service and exceptional victim care”.

Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson, who put forward the nomination, said: “Kirsty is known amongst her peers for her excellent performance and for providing a high-quality service to the public.

“She prioritises listening to the needs of victims and supporting them through the lifecycle of an investigation.

“The fact that Kirsty has built up such great public service skills, as well as a great reputation amongst her peers, should be acknowledged and rewarded.

“This is particularly impressive as Kirsty has done this within her first three years of service.

“She encapsulates what good response policing is all about and it’s only right that her contribution to response policing is recognised nationally.”

Kirsty’s supervisor, Inspector Remy Simon, added: “PC Szeluk is an exceptional officer that demonstrates consistent dedication and commitment to provide a high-quality service to victims of crime.

“Her tenacity and level of professional curiosity are impressive, and for this, Kirsty deserves to be acknowledged.”

The NPCC event aims to highlight the vital role that response officers play in protecting the public and keeping communities safe.

The winner will be announced by the NPCC during Response Policing Week, which begins on June 24.