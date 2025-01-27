A menace who shines a laser through house windows at night has been reported to police.

Officers have been alerted to the problem in the Barrowby Gate area of Grantham.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said he has been kept awake by a light being shone into his home intermittently each night since Boxing Day.

People can report laser incidents to police. Photo: iStock

The 79-year-old said the resulting lack of sleep was affecting his life and that he has taken a number of measures, including using a sleep mask and blackout curtains, but was now resorting to having some of his windows painted out using black paint.

Anyone with information or who has also been subjected to the laser being shone into their home can report the offence to the police referencing incident 96 of January 4.

A police spokesperson added that officers will be keeping an eye on the area.