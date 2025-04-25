A repeat offender and a driver who claimed two cars he was transporting were for personal use are among the latest motorists stopped by police on the A1.

Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations have been out and about on the main road near Grantham again this week.

Stops included a repeat offender who had been caught before, this time found to be using a commercial vehicle without a valid MOT (since 2022), with no operator's licence, and straying from the authorised route.

A car transporter driver claimed personal use, but police found evidence to the contrary. Photo: X/@LincsPoliceOps

“Lessons clearly haven't been learnt,” said the tweet from the unit.

The driver, who was previously stopped while driving through Boston on April 18, has been reported again, the traffic commissioner has been notified, and the vehicle was immobilised.

In a further incident, police stopped a transporter carrying two cars, again near Grantham.

The driver said they were for personal use. However, the unit said: “Online company reviews for car transport undermined the driver’s claim both cars were for personal use.”

As a result, the driver received a penalty and the vehicle was immobilised for 11 hours.