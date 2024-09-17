Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham Police appeal for CCTV footage to combat rising vehicle thefts

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:25, 17 September 2024

A spate of thefts from vehicles has sparked a call for CCTV from police.

A suspicious male was spotted trying car door handles in the Great Gonerby and Gonerby Hill Foot areas early on September 17.

Officers from Grantham Police are asking residents to check any CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage from that time to assist with their investigation.

| Image: Lincolnshire Police
| Image: Lincolnshire Police

“We are appealing for information after a recent spike in thefts from motor vehicles in the Grantham area,” they said.

For advice on preventing vehicle theft, visit Lincolnshire Police’s website.

Anyone with information should contact Daniel.Leslie@lincs.police.uk, quoting Incident 15 of September 17.

Crime Grantham Human Interest Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE