A spate of thefts from vehicles has sparked a call for CCTV from police.

A suspicious male was spotted trying car door handles in the Great Gonerby and Gonerby Hill Foot areas early on September 17.

Officers from Grantham Police are asking residents to check any CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage from that time to assist with their investigation.

| Image: Lincolnshire Police

“We are appealing for information after a recent spike in thefts from motor vehicles in the Grantham area,” they said.

For advice on preventing vehicle theft, visit Lincolnshire Police’s website.

Anyone with information should contact Daniel.Leslie@lincs.police.uk, quoting Incident 15 of September 17.