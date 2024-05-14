Police are urging people to report anti-social behaviour to them following a reported increase.

Grantham Police officers will be at Sainsbury’s in Grantham from 3.30pm until 5.30pm tomorrow (Wednesday, May 15) to address reports concerning Cambridge Street in the town.

“The team has received reports of increased anti-social behaviour near Cambridge Street,” stated a post from the officers.

Issues have been reported around Cambridge Street.

Anyone with information is urged to come along.