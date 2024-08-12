Police believe two vehicles involved in a collision on the A1 on Sunday were racing each other.

A four-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1.51pm yesterday (August 11) southbound near the Fox Inn, Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police said the incident involved a black Hyundai Tucson, a black Ford S-Max, a blue Audi A6, and a blue Audi RS3.

The incident happened on the A1 near Grantham.

Witnesses reported that the two Audis may have been competing before the collision.

Officers have said these two vehicles left the scene before emergency services arrived and without exchanging details with the other drivers.

Fortunately, emergency services confirmed that no injuries resulted from the crash.

Authorities are now appealing for anyone who saw the Audis before the crash or has dashcam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information should call 01476 403322 or email Tracey.ford@lincs.police.uk, quoting Incident 234 of August 11.