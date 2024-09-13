More than 30 vehicles were stopped along the A1 on Thursday as part of a targeted operation to identify unsafe vehicles.

Lincolnshire Police and the DVSA uncovered multiple offences along the A1 near Gonerby Moor, including tachograph violations, overweight loads, and dangerous conditions.

Several fines, warnings, and prohibitions were issued.

A number of vehicles were stopped along the A1. Photo: Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations

One incident involved a tractor with no brake lights, indicators, or number plate.

The vehicle also had perished tyres and an insecure load.

Police reported the driver and prohibited the vehicle from continuing its journey, removing a potential hazard from the road.

A tractor was removed from the road during the same day. Photo: Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations

“Danger removed from our road network,” said Lincolnshire Police’s Specialist Operations unit in a post.

The operation aimed to improve safety on one of the county’s busiest routes.

